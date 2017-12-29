LIVE: Track the progress of Storm Dylan as it approaches Ireland
Track the progress of Storm Dylan.
Storm Dylan is set to hit the West and North West of Ireland on Saturday evening. Keep an eye on the storm's progress via this live storm tracker link:
According to Met Éireann the storm is expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast. The biggest impact from the storm will be across counties in Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.
A Status Orange warning remains in place from 9pm on Saturday, December 30 until 6am Sunday, December 31.
Stay safe everyone!
