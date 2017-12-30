Latest Storm Dylan update has been issued for Connacht/Ulster

Met Éireann has issued another update on Storm Dylan's progress as it approaches the west coast of Ireland.

Forecasters say southeasterly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty early tonight; gale force and gusty in western coastal parts, with outbreaks of rain quickly spreading northeastwards, as Storm Dylan takes a northeasterly track close to the northwest coast.

The rain will clear at around midnight with scattered blustery showers to follow overnight. Winds will veer southwesterly as the rain clears and increase further, becoming strong to severe gale force, with severe or damaging gusts, reaching storm force and gusty for a time in coastal parts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Sunday, will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers; some heavy and with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in western parts. It will continue very windy for a time tomorrow morning with strong to gale force and gusty southwest winds, but the winds will veer westerly later in the morning and decrease mostly moderate to fresh; strong though in western coastal parts and still gusty at times, especially near showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.