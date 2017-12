57 homes in the Roosky area are without power this morning as a result of Storm Dylan. The outage was reported shortly after 7.30am this morning. The current estimated restoration time is 12.30pm.

A further 22 homes in the Arigna/Drumshanbo area are also without power. The outage was reported at 6.48am this morning and power is not expected to be restored until 1.30pm.