Status Yellow wind warning in place for Leitrim as Storm Eleanor approaches
A Status Yellow wind warning is in place.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland with southwest to west winds of mean speeds 55 to 65 km/h., gusting 90 to 110 km/h., developing later this afternoon. Strong winds are expected to continue overnight and through Wednesday. This as result of Storm Eleanor.
The alert is in place from 4pm today through to 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3.
