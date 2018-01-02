Thousands of homes without electricity as Storm Eleanor hits Leitrim

Thousands of homes across County Leitrim have been left without power as Storm Eleanor rages across the county this evening. Many roads in the county are either impassable or partly blocked due to fallen trees and people are being advised to stay indoors until the storm passes over.

Carrick-On-Shannon has been particularly badly affected as over 6,000 homes have been left without power as Storm Eleanor ravages the county. According to the ESB, householders in Carrick on Shannon can expect to have power restored around 10pm. Over 700 homes in Carrigallen have also been left without electricity and power is due back at around 8pm. Homes in Mohill, Dromod, Keshcarrigan, Drumshanbo and Arigna are also without electricity. Power should be restored before 11pm.

The road between Ballinamore and Newtowngore is impassable due to a fallen tree. There are trees down in the following locations: at Croughan around Gannons Eggs; Quinn's Corner between Ballinamore and Ballyconnell, between Drumsna and Kiltoghert and on Mohill road at Masonite turn. There are also trees down in the Drumcong area. There is also a lot of debris on roads around the county.

People are advised to stay indoors until the storm passes.