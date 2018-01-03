Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, January 3

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary (Mae) O'Keefe (née Forde) Derrinawillan, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary (Mae) O'Keefe in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton on January 1. Devoted Wife of Edward O'Keefe, Mother of Pauline (Ballinaglera & London), Peter (Glasglow) & Tom (Dublin). Grandmother to Patrick, Michelle, Catherine, Caroline, Damian, Sean, Ruairi, Edward, Peter, Siobhain, Grainne & Anthony. Great Grandmother to Connor, Alex, Isabella, Toby & Sean. Remains will repose at the residence of her Daughter Pauline & Son in Law Michael Woods(Kilgarriff, Ballinaglera) from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday and again on Friday from 2pm till 5pm. House private at all other times, please.

Annie Mulvihill Killapogue, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar and also the wonderful care of the Doctors. Nurses and staff of Fearna Nursing Home, Castlerea. Deeply regretted by her good friends and neighbours

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church Croghan with burial immediately afterwards to Killapogue Cemetery.

Gerry Nolan, Emlagh, Elphin, Roscommon



Suddenly, at home. Only son of the late John and Molly. Gerry will be sadly missed and very fondly remembered by his sorrowing cousins, neighbours (especially Conal, Niall, Alan and Ann Tiernan) and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday, January 4 from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 5th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 31st December, 2017 suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Nora, sons; Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter; Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister; Mary (Derby, England), brothers; Liam (Costa Rica) Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his residence on today (2nd January, 2018) from 2.00pm and on Wednesday (3rd January) until 3.00pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery. House private from 3.00pm on Wednesday please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Sheila, daughters Lorraine and Grainne, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Cian, Ryan and Robyn, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday from 4 to 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary's Church, Moyne arriving for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

May they all Rest in Peace.