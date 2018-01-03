Power outages in several areas across the south of the county

Met Eireann has extended its Orange weather warning for Co. Leitrim until 2pm today, Wednesday.

While the worst of Storm Eleanor has passed, there are several areas, particularly in the south of the county, that remain without power this morning.

ESB Networks are reporting outages still in place in rural areas of Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Mohill, Drumsna, Keshcarrigan, Fenagh, Ballinamore and Aughnasheelin.

Carrick-on-Shannon was plunged into darkness shortly after 6pm yesterday, Tuesday. Most areas of the town had their power restored before 8pm but other areas of the town had to wait until after midnight before power was restored.

Manorhamilton was also affected, as was Dowra and Carrigallen, but power has now been restored in those areas.

ESB crews worked overnight in challenging conditions and continue to work today to fix the power outages. Great credit is due to them for their hard work in restoring power as quickly as possible.

ESB Network advise customers to phone 1850 372 999 to report a service interruption. Please quote your MPRN number if possible (shown on your bill as M10...). This will help them to pinpoint your location.

Gardai are reporting heavy debris on minor roads and flooding but there no reports of any major roads being blocked this morning.

The road around Carrigeencor Lake outside Dromahair is said to be impassable this morning.

It was reported that telephone poles were down in the Ballinaglera area.

AA Roadwatch reported last night the Dromahair Sligo Road (R286) was blocked between Dromahair and Newtownmanor due to a fallen tree.

And the Carrick-on-Shannon to Manorhamilton Road (R280) was partially blocked at Drumkeerin and at Killargue, again due to fallen trees.

The Ballinamore to Newtowngore road (R199) was also impassable for a time due to fallen trees.

An ESB pole was broken and hanging across the R203 Arva to Carrigallen road last night.

Meanwhile, a unit of Ballyconnell Fire Brigade also cleared a tree from the R205 Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road.

Passengers travelling to Ireland West Airport Knock are advised to take caution on the roads and to contact their airline for for the most up to date flight information.

Further updates will be given by the Leitrim Observer as we get them.

If you have any photos of storm damage, please forward them to news@leitrimobserver.ie