Storm Eleanor

Water disruptions in south of the county

Maintenance crews working to restore service

news reporter

Reporter:

news reporter

Email:

news@leitrimobserver.ie

Water supply disruption possible for parts of Dundalk this Sunday

Water supply disruption.

Due to power outages in parts of Leitrim caused by Storm Eleanor overnight, drinking water supplies are running low so consumers are requested to conserve water.

There will be complete water outages in some parts of South Leitrim in particular.

Water services maintenance crews are working to restore supplies as soon as possible.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1890 278 278.