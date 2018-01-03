Water disruptions in south of the county

Due to power outages in parts of Leitrim caused by Storm Eleanor overnight, drinking water supplies are running low so consumers are requested to conserve water.

There will be complete water outages in some parts of South Leitrim in particular.

Water services maintenance crews are working to restore supplies as soon as possible.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1890 278 278.