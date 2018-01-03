Weather warning remains in place following Storm Eleanor

A status orange wind warning for much of the country, including Co. Leitrim remains in place until 2pm this afternoon. The warning was issued by Met Eireann and covers counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The arrival of Storm Eleanor saw many left without power last night while motorists also faced challenging conditions with a number of roads blocked at various times over the evening and night.

Met Eireann have advised those in the west of the country to expect extremely windy and stormy conditions this morning. Strong to gale force westerly winds and there will be further severe/damaging gusts.

Squally heavy thundery downpours are also anticipated, with the risk of local surface flooding inland. Showers will ease later in the day and become more isolated towards evening and winds will ease significantly.



A band of widespread rain will spread across Connacht early tonight. There will be heavy downpours and a risk of some sleet for a short time too. Fresh to strong winds will develop again along the coast before dawn.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be extremely windy with very strong and gusty westerly winds and rain will continue through the morning. Rain will clear through the afternoon and sunny spells will develop and west to northwest winds will ease significantly.