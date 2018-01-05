It will be a very cold day today in Leitrim with sleet on higher ground

Some bright or sunny spells today, the best of these early in the day; but showers to begin, will become more widespread as the day goes on, some heavy, and with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds, fresh to strong and gusty.

Tonight

Tonight will be cold with outbreaks of showery rain, with some sleet over higher ground. A clearance will extend southwards later in the night though. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost in places for a time. Winds will increase moderate to fresh northeasterly overnight.