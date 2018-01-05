Water supply restored to all Leitrim customers following Storm Eleanor

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council have restored the water supply to all customers in Co Leitrim impacted by the power outages caused by Storm Eleanor.

Power was restored to all pumping stations by 7.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday) restoring the water supply to homes in the Geaglom and Annamacullen areas.

Irish Water issued a statement this morning thanking customers for their patience while they worked with the ESB and Leitrim County Council to restore the water supply to all customers.

"We thank the ESB and Leitrim County Council for their assistance over recent days," noted the statement.

"Customers can contact us on Twitter @IWCare and our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on ‪1850 278 278 if they have any follow up questions or queries."