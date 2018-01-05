Applications now open for Structure at Risk Funding

Leitrim County Council is inviting applications under the above Structure at Risk funding scheme for 2018 as operated by the Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht.

The purpose of the Structure at Risk Fund (SRF) is to assist with works to safeguard structures that are protected structures under the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) including works to structures eligible for or proposed for inclusion in the Record of Protected Structures. Only structures or parts of structures in immediate danger of significant deterioration will qualify for consideration for funding.

The Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht will consider a maximum of five applications per local authority, four general applications only (only 1 of which may be a publicly-owned building) and a fifth application only if it relates to an Irish Historic House in private ownership.

The total value of funding available for each individual project shall not exceed 80% of the total project cost. The minimum level of funding awarded under the SRF will be €15,000 up to a maximum grant of €30,000. The minimum level of funding awarded for a fifth project submitted by a local authority in respect of a historic house in private ownership will be €5,000 up to a maximum of €10,000.

Applicants should read the guidelines here and be familiar with the qualifying criteria and conditions of the scheme. All applicants must complete Application Form A and return to:

Structures at Risk Fund 2018

Planning Department,

Leitrim County Council,

Aras an Chontae,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co. Leitrim

The latest date for receipt of completed applications is 4pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. For further information please contact the Planning Department, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Telephone 071 9650450 – email planning@leitrimcoco.ie