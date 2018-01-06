A look back at July 2017

The investigation into the disappearance of Aughavas man Pat Heeran stepped up a gear in July as his family and the Gardai made a fresh appeal for people with information to come forward.



The case was upgraded to a murder investigation as searches were carried out close to Pat Heeran's home but they did not turn up anything of significance.



Mr Heeran was reported missing in October 2011 and his family say they have “been living a nightmare since.”

There was further bad news this month in relation to broadband in the county when householders and businesses were informed they will be left without access to high-speed broadband for at least another year as a result of a further delay to the rollout of the National Broadband Plan.



Large parts of the county are impacted by a lack of proper broadband services. The problem is particularly serious in rural areas where commercial operators have ruled out any expansion of services because it is not commercially viable.

A fundraising campaign was started in Carrick-on-Shannon for the installation of CCTV cameras in the town.



An information event chaired by Joe Dolan heard “there is compelling evidence that public CCTV systems dramatically reduces the instances of crime in towns and dramatically increases the detection rates and subsequent convictions, so it really is a no-brainer.”



Mr Dolan said that assaults are occurring with alarming and increasing frequency and increasing magnitude as well.

The proposed cameras are to be located at eleven strategic locations around the town.



Eight refugee families arrived in Co. Leitrim in July and there was a mixed reaction locally with some welcoming the Syrian, Kurdish and Iraqi refugees with open arms and others expressing concern over a lack of services in the county and also a lack of funding to support them.