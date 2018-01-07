County escapes the worst of Storm Ophelia - A look back at October 2017

October was a busy month throughout the county. It started on a sad note with a lengthy search for a man who went missing on a stag weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon.



A huge search for Janusz Janicki was carried out using Air and Sea Rescue and specialised garda units and after almost two weeks his body was recovered from the River Shannon on October 11.



Mr Janicki's family and friends paid tribute to the whole community of Carrick-on-Shannon for their support and assistance to them in searching for and recovering his body.



The lead story in the first paper of October stated that over 80% of the county's post offices could close.



Despite calls by local communities and politicians to retain post offices in rural areas, the reality showed that people simply aren't using their local post office services and many postmasters and postmistresses are facing little option but to close their doors.



Another story to make the headlines this month was the continuing issue of flooding along the River Shannon and how best to alleviate such occurrences.



A debate has raged over the proposal to construct demountable flood walls along the quayside in Carrick-on-Shannon and in Leitrim Village but local councillors were adamant that flooding in these areas can only be alleviated by the man management of the Shannon and not by building walls.



The preferred option is to dredge the river and lower the water levels.

A massive story nationally was the former hurricane, known as Storm Ophelia, that lashed the country and all but shut it down on Monday, October 16.



The powerful Atlantic storm claimed the lives of three people in the country and left hundreds of thousands of people without power but, thankfully, Co. Leitrim escaped the worst of the storm.



Various parts of the county reported trees down but there were relatively few serious incidents and it was business as usual on the following Tuesday morning.



The ongoing fight against drugs continued this month with a front page report about the discovery of a cannabis growhouse in Carrick-on-Shannon.



Plants with a potential street value of between €90,000 and €100,000 were seized by Gardai at a house in the Summerhill area of the town.



This was the latest discovery of a growhouse in the county following previous finds in the Carrick-on-Shannon area earlier this year as well as discoveries in Aughavas and Carrigallen.



Plans for a new CCTV system in Carrick-on-Shannon saw a shortfall of some €24,000 of the total needed to secure maximum additional community grant aid funding.