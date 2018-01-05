First week of 2018 sees highest number of patients on trolleys ever recorded

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have recorded a total of 2408 patient on trolleys during the first week of 2018. This marks an increase of 221, or 10%, on the same period in 2017.

The record figure comes at a time when the Organisation’s Trolley/Ward Watch analysis, for 2017 confirmed there were 98,981 admitted patients on trolleys during 2017. This is also a record figure for any calendar year since the Trolley Watch began and shows a 6% increase on 2016. The INMO is calling for a mandatory de-escalation policy, where Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented, by the HSE, in all acute hospitals - to avoid overcrowding spreading throughout hospitals and to reduce the risk of cross infection, poor patient outcomes and burnout amongst staff

The INMO met the HSE this morning and it is now confirmed that:

- all hospital Group CEOs have been advised by the National HSE Acute Hospitals Division to meeting the INMO at Group Level immediately; and

- the ED Taskforce will meet on Monday, 9th January 2018, to set out immediate, medium and long-term practical approaches to the current recurring problem of hospital overcrowding.

Speaking today, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said:

“This morning’s meeting was productive. We now have a clear focus on implementing patient flow measures, agreed as part of the INMO/HSE January 2016 WRC Agreement.

"This agreement was designed to improve hospital overcrowding and where it has been implemented fully the results demonstrate significant improvement”.

Ms. Ni Sheaghdha continued: “The INMO has also sought immediate engagement with the HSE/Department of Health, on the Nursing and Midwifery Funded Workforce Plan for 2018. We have requested that this meeting happens within the next week”.