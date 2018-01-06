Leitrim deaths - January 6 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Paddy Mulvey Mullaghmore, Elphin Rd., Carrick-on-Shannon



Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle under the devoted care of Breege and her dedicated Nursing and Care staff. Pre-deceased by his wife Jo, and sadly missed by his sons Fergal (Ardfinnan) , Ronan (Ballyheane), Daughters Ann Marie (Keadue). Fionnuala (Castlefinn), Edel (Carrick-on-Shannon), and Carmel (Drumreilly), his Daughter-in-laws Myra and Maria, his son-in-laws Pat McManus, Ronnie McBride and Pat Donohoe, his sister Sal Boyd, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home on Saturday 6th of January from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday 7th January at 1.30 pm in St Michael's church Drumlion with burial immediately afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only,Donations to Alzheimer's Society.

Tommy Kiernan Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, County Cavan (formerly Cornafest, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim), 5th January 2018, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Tommy, sadly missed by his wife Pam, sons James, Tommy, Ollie, daughters Anne, Pamela, Maria and Donna, sister Elizabeth McGlynn, grand-children and extended family. Predeceased by his sister Rosellen McGovern and brother James Kiernan.

Reposing at his house today, Saturday 6th January from 2pm - 6pm. House private at all other times for family and relatives. Removal from his residence on Sunday at 12.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Specialist Palliative Care Services, Cavan.

Pat Mulvey, Swords, Co Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

MULVEY, Pat (River Valley, Swords and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) - January 3, 2017, (suddenly); sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, daughter Veronica, son Paddy, their partners, sisters Bridie and Josie, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and Brogan. Reposing at his home on Friday (5th Jan.) evening from 5 - 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday (6th Jan.) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley arriving for 11 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Greene, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

In the loving care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Angela. He will be sadly missed by his friend and partner, Bernie, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Repsoing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday January 5th from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, January 6th, to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Harry Wynne Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo



The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester).

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

Sr. Angela Moran, Chapelizod, Co Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Moran, Sr. Angela, (Mount Sackville, Chapelizod and Crossna Boyle, Roscommon) 4th January 2018. Predeceased by her parents Bartholomew and Jane, her brothers Bart, Fr. Tommy and Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters of Cluny in Mount Sackville and the West Indies, her sister Mrs. Mary Keegan, her brother-in-law James, nieces Aine, Angela, Ursula, Marie Therese, Deirdre and Siobhan, nephew Padraic, in-laws, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends Mass of the Resurrection in Mount Sackville Chapel at 11.30am on Saturday, January 6th followed by burial at the Convent Cemetery

May they all Rest in Peace.