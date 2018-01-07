Leitrim deaths - January 7 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

George McIntyre, Galbolie and late New Road, Bailieborough, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



George McIntyre, Galbolie and late New Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan and formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim died 6th January 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving loving family.

Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough, from 6 pm to 8pm this evening, Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday morning to arrive to St Anne's Church, Bailieborough, at 12 noon for funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough. House private, please.

Deeply regretted by by his loving wife May, sons Brian and Kevin, daughter Claire, grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Norman Eccleston, Corr, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan



Peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Edie, daughter Valerie (Aiden), sons Trevor (Yvonne), Glen (Grainne), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and all the family circle.

Reposing at his residence today, Sunday afternoon, from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral Service in Derrylane Parish Church on Monday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

Diarmuid O'Donovan Warren, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Fr. Dan O'Donovan (Australia) late Courtmacsherry, Co. Cork, nephew, relatives friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday evening 6-7pm. Arriving to St.Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilcolman Cemetery, Ballaghadereen.

Mary Burke (née Lyons) Garrymore, Aughrim, Galway / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Garrymore, Aughrim, Co. Galway and formerly Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully (in her 96th year) surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff of Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Joe. She will be sadly missed by her family, Michael, Padraig, Marie, Frank, Tony, Noel, Ann and Brendan, son- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service, on Monday, January 8, in Carrick-on-Shannon Baptist Church, 1 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery, Ballyfarnon

Bernadette Conlon (née Mc Manus) Donegal Road, Ballybofey, Donegal / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital,surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Conlon and much loved mother of Francis, Mary, John, Veronica, Clare and Maeve. Dearly loved sister of Monica, Bridie, Carmel and Francis and the late Mary,(Brazil),Felix and Fr. Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

House Private on Sunday January 7, with removal from her home at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday January 8 at 11 am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Paddy Mulvey Mullaghmore, Elphin Rd., Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle under the devoted care of Breege and her dedicated Nursing and Care staff. Pre-deceased by his wife Jo, and sadly missed by his sons Fergal (Ardfinnan) , Ronan (Ballyheane), Daughters Ann Marie (Keadue). Fionnuala (Castlefinn), Edel (Carrick-on-Shannon), and Carmel (Drumreilly), his Daughter-in-laws Myra and Maria, his son-in-laws Pat McManus, Ronnie McBride and Pat Donohoe, his sister Sal Boyd, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 7th January at 1.30 pm in St Michael's church Drumlion with burial immediately afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only,Donations to Alzheimer's Society.

Tommy Kiernan Derries Upper, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Kiernan, Derries Upper, Killeshandra, County Cavan (formerly Cornafest, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim), 5th January 2018, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Tommy, sadly missed by his wife Pam, sons James, Tommy, Ollie, daughters Anne, Pamela, Maria and Donna, sister Elizabeth McGlynn, grand-children and extended family. Predeceased by his sister Rosellen McGovern and brother James Kiernan.

Removal from his residence today, Sunday at 12.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Specialist Palliative Care Services, Cavan.

Harry Wynne Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester).

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.