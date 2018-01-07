Rory Dolan's New York to host benefit night for Drumkeerin's Lisa Cullen

A benefit night will be held in Rory Dolan's, New York, for Drumkeerin native Lisa Cullen and baby Kayden on Sunday, February 11 at 2pm.

Lisa Cullen from Drumkeerin was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2011. At the time of her diagnosis Lisa, who resides in Woodlawn with her fiance, was seven months pregnant with her first child.

A cesarean section was administered for the early delivery of baby Kayden which allowed doctors to perform a surgery that extracted nearly 60% of the tumor. Despite the progress Lisa remained in a coma for three weeks.

Guided by prayers from friends and family in Ireland and throughout the tristate area, Lisa experienced nothing short of a Christmas miracle - awakening from her comatose state on December 24. She now must endure a long and arduous return to health and the rising medical costs that coincide. In the months to follow, Lisa will unergo radiation treatment and chemotherapy. Her fiance Paul and the rest of her family understand that Lisa's battle with cancer has only just begun.

If you wish to assist this young mother and her newborn son please make a donation at the GoFund Me page.