Lovely Leitrim
Leitrim has looked stunning in ice cold conditions
With the new year comes new year's resolutions and the recent cold snap, coupled with bright sunshine has certainly encouraged people to get out and explore 'Lovely Leitrim'.
Numerous photographs, from all over Leitrim, were posted to social media over the weekend showcasing the county at its scenic best.
Frosty this morning at sunrise in Dromahair, Co.Leitrim. pic.twitter.com/EGjc9wasOS— Aodán Ó Neachtain (@aodan_o) January 7, 2018
River Shannon, Dromod, Co. Leitrim— Waterways Ireland (@waterwaysirelan) January 7, 2018
Brr.... It's a chilly one ❄️ ☀️
We've been lucky enough to experience some phenomenal sunsets on the waterways over the winter period. Thanks to Michelle for sharing the below pics.
Share your #WaterwaysIreland snaps with us! #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/UOyPXMFsFI
Stunning morning over Carrick on Shannon once the frost lifted earlier #leitrim #ireland #roscommon #carrickonshannon #drone #drones pic.twitter.com/BaRzQQhvqj— Mark Kelly (@thewateredge) January 7, 2018
What an amazing day as we walk between #Sligo #Leitrim along shores of Lough Gill. Great to have so many members out pic.twitter.com/ETvNb5iuuI— Fermanagh Ramblers (@FRamblers) January 7, 2018
This morning on the river @Carrickrc what wonderful water for @waterwaysirelan to promote. @RowingIreland @BoathouseBay @CoraDromaRuisc pic.twitter.com/CnxxbBrPXi— Mark Butler (@mbuttsie) January 6, 2018
“It’s always further than it looks. It’s always taller than it looks. And it’s always harder than it looks.” . . #ireland #eire #emeraldisle #leitrim #naturephotography #nature_good #traveler #wanderlust #skiesofinstagram #discoverireland #wildatlanticway #irelandgram #instaireland #visitireland #discoverireland #loveireland #irelandpassion #passionireland #ig_ireland #wanderireland #irish #irishpassion #irelanddaily #rawireland #wawpics #topirelandphoto #natureperfection #nature_ig #tourismireland #irish_daily
