Lovely Leitrim

Leitrim has looked stunning in ice cold conditions

With the new year comes new year's resolutions and the recent cold snap, coupled with bright sunshine has certainly encouraged people to get out and explore 'Lovely Leitrim'.

Numerous photographs, from all over Leitrim, were posted to social media over the weekend showcasing the county at its scenic best.

Glencar Lake looked stunning in this evening’s frosty sunset #Leitrim #Glencar #Sunset #wildatlanticway #mountains #dartrymountains #lake #ireland #crispwinterday

