FBD Connacht League

New date confirmed for Leitrim v Sligo FBD encounter

It has been confirmed that yesterday's postponed FBD Connacht League clash between Leitrim and Sligo will now be played on Wednesday, January 17 with a venue to be confirmed at a later date.

Yesterday's fixture was one of a number of games throughout the country that fell victim to the weather as a frozen pitch in Ballinamore meant the game could not go ahead.

Leitrim now turn their attention to this Wednesday's (January 10) FBD Connacht League game against Mayo which will be played in Castlebar's Elverys McHale Park with a throw-in at 7pm.