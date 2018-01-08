FBD Connacht League
New date confirmed for Leitrim v Sligo FBD encounter
Yesterday's game, scheduled to be played in Ballinamore was postponed due to a frozen pitch. The game has been refixed for January 17 with venue to be confirmed.
It has been confirmed that yesterday's postponed FBD Connacht League clash between Leitrim and Sligo will now be played on Wednesday, January 17 with a venue to be confirmed at a later date.
Yesterday's fixture was one of a number of games throughout the country that fell victim to the weather as a frozen pitch in Ballinamore meant the game could not go ahead.
Confirmed by @ConnachtGAA refixture between @LeitrimGAA and @sligogaa will take place on Wednesday 17th at 7pm venue to be confirmed over the next couple of days #GAA— Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) January 8, 2018
Leitrim now turn their attention to this Wednesday's (January 10) FBD Connacht League game against Mayo which will be played in Castlebar's Elverys McHale Park with a throw-in at 7pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on