The Leitrim Ladies are on the lookout for a new manager, just weeks before the start of their National League campaign.

In a brief notice posted on the Ladies Gaelic Football website it was stated that candidates are sought to apply for the position of team manager before the commencement of the Lidl National League Division 3 campaign.

Leitrim are searching for a new team manager https://t.co/fWPx1oPVps#SeriousSupport — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) January 8, 2018

Leitrim are scheduled to start their league campaign with an away fixture against Kildare on Sunday, January 28.

Leitrim's league campaign will also see them face Wexford (away, Saturday, February 3); Offaly (home, Sunday, February 11); Meath (away, Sunday, February 25); Down (home, Sunday, March 4); Roscommon (away, Saturday, March 24); Longford (home, Saturday, March 31).

Interested parties are asked to e-mail secretary.leitrim@lgfa.ie.