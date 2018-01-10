The Wednesday weather forecast.....
Frost and fog this morning.
Any frost and any fog will clear gradually away this morning but motorists are advised to be aware of the possibility of lingering patches of ice on roads. If you are driving in fog remember to turn on your fog lights and switch them off when you no longer need them. There will be scattered showers during the day with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light variable breezes.
