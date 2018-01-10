Irish Rail drivers have voted to reject Labour Court recommendation on pay and productivity measures

SIPTU members employed as train drivers in Irish Rail have voted by 83% to 17% to reject a Labour Court recommendation concerning pay and productivity measures at the public transport company, in a ballot counted today (Wednesday, 10th, January) in Liberty Hall, Dublin.

SIPTU Organiser, Paul Cullen, said: “The result of this ballot demonstrates the depth of dissatisfaction among our members in the driving grade of Irish Rail following the failure of management to deal with their outstanding issues over the last number of years. It is also indicative of the shortcomings of management in dealing with industrial relation matters in Irish Rail and the dismissive behaviour displayed by the CEO of Irish Rail following a recent Labour Court recommendation on pay.”

He added: “Our members are facing continuous change in a company that is acting in a non-compliant way with regard to agreements made with union representatives. This is unacceptable. There is a severe lack of confidence in management’s ability to resolve the issues our members face. This result means the ball is now firmly in management’s court and their actions over the coming days will determine whether or not a fair and speedy resolution can be found. However, if management attempts to provoke a dispute, our members will not be found wanting in delivering a fair, swift and justifiable response.”