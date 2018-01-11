Thursday's death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim / Boyle, Co. Roscommon



The death has occurred of Ted (Timothy) Brennan, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Lisserdrea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Melbourne, Australia and Watford, England, peacefully at his home on Tuesday, 9th January, 2018. Predeceased by his cherished wife Josie, daughter Fionula and bother John P, Sydney. Forever loved by his daughter Maureen, Boyle and son Kevin, Doncaster, daughter-in-law Adele and sons-in-law John Carty and Paul Gallagher. Big Grandad always to Maggie and James Carty, Maria and Matthew Brennan and Ciarán and Bridget Gallagher. Deeply missed by his sisters Bridie McGuire, Melbourne and Marion Costelloe, Sydney, brothers Tom, Watford, Jim, Lisserdrea and Mick, Auckland, also all his friends, nieces and nephews in Ireland, UK and Australia.

Reposing in his home from 5pm until 8pm Friday, 12th January. Mass in St Claire’s Church, Manorhamilton, at 1pm on Saturday, 13th January and burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Family flowers only. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Sr. Darerca (Pauline) Carter, Raheny, Dublin / Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim



Sr. Darerca (Pauline) Carter, Marist Community, Raheny, Dublin and formerly Shanraw, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of St. Gabriel's Nursing Home, Glenayle, Edenmore, Raheny, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Carter, Keshcarrigan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Angela and Sr. Christine and her Marist Community, her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and close friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St.Gabriel's Nursing Home, Glenayle Road, Edenmore, Raheny, Dublin on Thursday 11th from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 o'clock in St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Chapel with burial afterwards in Marist Convent Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3 o'clock approx.

Eileen Brady, Strokestown / Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Eileen Brady (née Cox), 6 Park Court, Elphin Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon at Roscommon University Hospital on Wednesday, 10th January, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Johnny Duke. Much loved mother of Tom, Marion, Johnny, Geraldine, Lilly and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Friday, January 12th from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Sarah O'Reilly (née Creegan), Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Frank, son James Gerard and brothers Eugene and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters: Brendan, Michael and Mary (Crott, Moyne), Monica O'Toole (Corrick, Moyne), Angela Madden (Gowna), Joseph (Dublin), Patricia O'Regan (Cork), Annette O'Donnell (Dublin), Catherine Sheridan (Kinlough, Leitrim) and Thomas (Nottingham), sisters Sr. Mary Rose and Kathleen (Los Angeles), Tess Crowe and Philomena Burke (London), Eilish Reilly (Moyne), Jean Taffe (Legga), Belinda Kirwan and Helena Molphy (Dublin), brothers Johnny and PJ (Crott, Moyne), Pat (London), Seamus (Galway) and Oliver (Cavan), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at her home today Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm. Family time from 4pm. Removal arriving at at 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe today, Thursday, at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Haulie (Michael) Glancy, Martry, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at the County Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Sean, sisters Sr. Julianna and Evelyn. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday (11th January) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday (12th January) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Creeve Cemetery.

John (Sean) Gallagher, Greendale Road, Dublin / Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

Gallagher John (Sean), Greendale Road, Dublin, formerly of Drumrackin, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, retired member of An Garda Síochána, 8th January 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband to Alice, loving father to Alan, Seán, Leo and Alice. Dearly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Orlaith, grandchildren Sean, Conor and Emma, brothers Tom and Seamus, sisters Anna, Josie, Mary, Sr Rose, Eileen and Peg, McMonagle family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Removal Thursday morning from family home to St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial Mass to be held Sunday, 21st January 2018, in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

Bridie Mimna (née Gilroy), Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Bridie Mimna (nee Gilroy) Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on January 9th peacefully at Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Wife of the late Aloysuis (Al). Deeply regretted by her loving son Tommy, daughter Bernie, sisters Nora & Peggy, grandchildren, family circle and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart today, Thursday, at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Rose Gallagher (née Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin / Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Gallagher (nee Maguire), Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, on January 6th. 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the wonderful staff at the Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Pauline, Patricia, Joan, Gerard and the late John, devoted grandmother of Joe, Eva, Tom, Laura, Cathal and Evan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sister Patricia, sons-in-law J.P. and Tommy, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Friday evening arriving 6.00 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning after 10.00 o’c Mass to Esker Cemetery, Lucan. House private please.

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

John McKiernan, Drumgowla, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Manchester, U.K. In the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff Northwest Hospice Sligo and Doctor Dolan, nurses and staff, Mohill Health Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan and his children Kevin, John, Carol, Joan, David and Philip, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery House private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo, c/o Rowleys Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm on Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass on Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.