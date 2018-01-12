56th British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Plenary Conference to take place in Sligo

The 56th British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Plenary Conference will take place in Sligo in March, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Sligo-Leitrim Deputy, Tony McLoughlin said: “The Conference will take place from the 4th to the 6th of March in the Sligo Park Hotel.

“As we move into the next phase of Brexit talks, it is fitting that the event is held in a border area which will provide a valuable forum for discussing matters of mutual interest and concern.

“We are committed to building a sustainable future for our communities, and in the context of Brexit, it is crucial that we maintain a close relationship with our partners in the UK."