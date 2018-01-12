Heavy rain with possible flooding in some areas this evening
Heavy rain expected this evening.
Today will be windy and rain will spread from the west during the morning. Rainfall will become heavy in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
Tonight
Tonight the rain will continue and will be heavy at times, with a risk of flooding. A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Galway, Mayo and Sligo with falls of 30 to 50mm expected. Neighbouring counties will also be impacted, but to a lesser degree.The fresh to strong and gusty south to south-easterly winds will decrease overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
