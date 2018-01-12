Development contribution waiver for wastewater pilot scheme

Leitrim County Councillors have unanimously approved an amendment to the Development contribution Scheme 2016-2019 following a proposal by Cllr Sinead Guckian.



Cllr Guckian had sought a Development Contribution waiver for those participating in the pilot Waste Water Zero Discharge System.



An amendment has now been included in the Development Contributions Scheme 2016-2019 document noting “Permission granted for individual dwelling houses after 6th November 2017 to approved participants in the scheme to facilitate testing of Zero Discharge Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Systems in Co Leitrim shall be exempted from development contributions under this Development Contribution Scheme.”



Councillors approved the amendment.