Drumkeerin Drama Group present “A Wake in the West”

Wonderful nights of comedy and laughter awaits audiences in Drumkeerin Community Centre on Friday, January 12, Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, when Drumkeerin Drama Group bring to the stage Michael John Ginnelly's outrageously funny, Sidesplitting 3 Act Comedy Play, “A Wake in the West.”



Tom Healy (Joe Walpole) was an awkward character in life. His immediate family and neighbours had hoped that in death all his contrariness would go with him.



However, his extraordinary requests as to how he would be laid to rest, if possible, along with the most unusual and weird desire of one of his neighbours, Rose (Paula Connaire), to gain by his death cause mayhem at his wake.

Andy Redican, Paula Connaire (front), Emma McHugh (back) and Aine Bohan with Joe Walpole in the bed.



All this is further exasperated when the drunk and most unreliable Barney (Seamus Gallagher) botches the funeral arrangements. Audiences will be transfixed and rolling with laughter as the extraordinary happenings unfold.



This year, Drumkeerin Drama Group has found two exciting young actors in Emma McHugh and Aaron Wynne. Together with Paula Connaire, Aine Bohan, Martina McNiffe, Seamus Gallagher, Thomas McHugh, Joe Walpole and Andy Redican, they bring exciting and wonderfully entertaining nights to Drumkeerin Community Centre. Drama starts at 8.30pm each night, doors open at 7.45pm.



Such is the popularity of the play, Drumkeerin Drama Group has decided that booking would be necessary to avoid disappointing. To book, call (086) 1608378 and tickets can be collected and paid for on the night.