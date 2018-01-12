Road traffic accident
Motorists advised to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon
Motorists are advised that they may face delays in Carrick-on-Shannon this evening following a collision on the N4 on the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Gardai are currently at the scene.
#ROSCOMMON #LEITRIM Collision on the N4 Sligo/Dublin Rd at Carrick Business Park on the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 12, 2018
crash in #carrickonshannon ?— Jason McDowell (@JasonMacDowell) January 12, 2018
traffic gridlock for half an hour now
