Motorists advised to expect delays in Carrick-on-Shannon

Motorists are advised that they may face delays in Carrick-on-Shannon this evening following a collision on the N4 on the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gardai are currently at the scene.

#ROSCOMMON #LEITRIM Collision on the N4 Sligo/Dublin Rd at Carrick Business Park on the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 12, 2018