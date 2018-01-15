Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 15, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Michael Desmond (Desi) Hand, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath



Michael Desmond (Desi) Hand, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and late of Old Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath - January 13, 2018 (peacefully) following a short illness at Sligo Regional Hospital. Desi will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Hilda Carr and Rosemary Gelens, brothers-in-law Ray and Wilbert, cousins Kathleen Schrage and May Hubbard, nephews, nieces, grand nephew, grand nieces and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday from 3 o'c concluding with evening prayers at 4.30 o'c. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday from 5 o'c followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Mary Casserly (née Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Leitrim



Casserly Mary (nee Foley), Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, January 14th 2018, (peacefully) in the presence of her loving family and caring staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and granddaughter Amanda, deeply regretted by her loving son John James (New York), daughters Lee Russell (New York), Brid McManamon, Margaret and Anastasia Quinn (Dublin), son in law Finbar, daughter in law Shelia, her 10 grandchildren, her 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Abbey Haven Nursing Home Chapel, Carrick Road, Boyle Tuesday from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cloonmorris cemetery fund (donation box in Church).

Howard Higgins, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo



Formerly of Sligo Town. Unexpectedly. Partner of Frances and father of Andre, father in law to Erin, grandfather to David, Robin and Sonny. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Gwen and Ingrid, brother Philip, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo from 10.30am to 11.45am Monday. Mass of Christian burial in the Nazareth House Chapel at 12 noon Monday followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Directors, Pearse Road, Sligo.

Theresa Mitchell (née O'Connor), Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Clones, Monaghan



Theresa Mitchell Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Clones, Co. Monaghan, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Killian. Sadly missed by her son Sean, daughters Catherine, Elaine, Caroline, Martina and Louise, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday, from 2pm until 8pm, house strictly private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to COPD Patient Comfort Fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Access to the house via Balinamore Road, one-way system in operation.

Margaret (Rita) Mullany, Glasnevin, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Mullany, Margaret (Rita) January 13th, 2018, Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. (peacefully) in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of the Sacred Heart Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Phil and brothers Tom, Gerard and Kieran. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters- in-law, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Michael, sisters, Josephine Toolan, Teresa Cox and Agnes Doody. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday from 2pm to 3.30pm and removal to St Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 4pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Assylin Cemetery. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, 0862328291

Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Longford

Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Co . Longford. Loving wife of Paddy. Died 12th Jan peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Michael sisters Elizabeth and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret Duffy (Offaly), Anne Prior (England) and Ellen Ward (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday 15th to St. Francis Church, Moyne, Co Longford, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Colmcille Cemetery.

Eileen Walker, Main Street, Elphin, Roscommon

In the loving care of the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by her father P. J., mother Elizabeth and brothers Seamus, Eamon, Pat and Stan. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (15th Jan) at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lila) Delamere (née Cunningham), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.