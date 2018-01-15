Getting colder today with wintry showers overnight

Rain will track eastwards early this morning ,then leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers for the remainder of the day. Turning colder as the day progresses. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 6 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.



Tonight

Cold and windy overnight with widespread showers. The showers turning wintry in many areas by dawn with falls of snow possible in places, mainly over high ground. Strong westerly winds will reach gale force along Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures will range from 0 to plus 3 degrees generally.