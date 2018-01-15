Action needed on fodder crisis today - Kenny

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny TD, has said that action is needed today in relation to the developing fodder crisis.

Speaking from his constituency office in Carrick-on-Shannon, Deputy Kenny said: “I first raised the issue of fodder crisis with the Minister in the Dáil last September. I had been inundated with calls from farmers in the North West who had being unable to get second cuts of silage and had to house cattle early due severe rain in August and September.

“I have raised the issue numerous times since and the ministers response has been that he is monitoring the situation. Surely he has monitored it enough by now and realises that there is a fodder crisis.

“I attended an IFA meeting in Drumshanbo last Thursday, where a large group of farmers expressed their anger that the minister was ignoring the situation.

"I also spoke to the Minister on Thursday and reiterated the urgency of the situation and appealed to him to put measures to assist with the transport costs of fodder at a minimum.

“As the Fodder Action Group meet in Sligo this morning I am calling on the Minister to act now and prevent this crisis from getting worse.

“I am also calling for the Minister to provide meal vouchers to help subsidise the cost of meal which is a feed that farmers can be assured of the quality of what they are getting.

“It is now expected that the Minister will announce measures to help with transport costs of fodder which of course will be welcome. I hope that whatever these measures are that they can be rolled out immediately as farmers cannot afford to wait.

“Farmers need action and they need it today.”