WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow warnings in place for Co Leitrim

Met Éireann has issued three Status Yellow weather warnings for this evening and, in some cases, extending through to next Thursday.

A Status Yellow snow and Ice warning is in place for Connacht and Ulster with wintry showers expected this evening, Monday, January 15. This weather will extend to most other areas later this evening and into Tuesday morning. Some accumulations of snow are likely, especially in northern and western areas and over hills elsewhere, along with some slippery conditions. Motorists are advised to slow down and avoid any uneccesary travel.

Coastal areas of Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are also the subject of a second Status Yellow warning with high or very high seas set to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days. Met Éireann say this warning will remain in place until 9am on Thursday, January 18 and warn that this may lead to an increased risk of coastal flooding in many areas.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick over the next two days. Westerly winds are expected to reach mean winds speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h at times. Winds will moderate for a time during Wednesday but further wind warnings likely for Wednesday night.