Met Éireann warn of "bitterly cold" conditions this morning

Met Éireann are warning that it will be "bitterly cold" this morning (Tuesday, January 16) with a strong to gale force westerly wind feeding in frequent wintry showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, especially in Atlantic coastal areas.

There will be falls of sleet and snow, mainly over high ground at first but to lower levels in places later in the day. Highest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, but the wind chill factor will make it seem much, much colder. Seas will remain high on Atlantic coasts and people are asked to refrain from walking/driving along shores and promenades during these conditions.

Motorists are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel as driving conditions will be slippery as a result of ice and snow accumulations. If you must drive then ensure you completely clean snow and ice from your vehicle before setting off and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.