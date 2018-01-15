Statement by President Higgins on the death of Dolores O'Riordan

President Michael D Higgins has issued the following statement following the death of Dolores O’Riordan:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.

"Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

"I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.

To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”