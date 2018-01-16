BREAKING NEWS: Status Orange alert issued as Storm Fionn approaches the coast

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Counties Leitrim, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry as Storm Fionn makes its way up the coast.

According to forecasters, this evening and for a time tonight, storm Fionn will bring very strong westerly winds to Atlantic coastal counties with mean wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/hr. The winds will be strongest near coastal areas and there is a risk of flooding.

The warning remains in place from 3pm today, Tuesday, January 16 to 3am tomorrow.