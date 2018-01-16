€11m allocated for Western Distributor link road in Sligo

€11m has been allocated for the development of the Western Distributor Road in Sligo as part of a significantly enhanced road investment programme for 2018-21.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD, made the announcement following the conclusion of the Capital Plan Review process from October. Overall an additional €486m was secured for roads over that 4 year period bringing total roads investment for the period to €4.26bn.

The Western Distributor Road in Sligo will link the N4 to an IDA business park at Finisklin as well as helping to develop a large area of land to the southwest of Sligo town.

Speaking today Minister Ross said; “With this increase we are able to commence additional roads projects, such as; the Sligo Western distributor road, the Tralee northern relief road and the Killaloe bypass and R494 upgrade. The commencement of the main contract for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Distributor road in Limerick will also be undertaken and will be critical to the consolidation and regeneration of the Moyross area. In addition a package of extra measures can now be implemented including the improved management of the M50 through the use of variable speed limits, reduced energy usage for route lighting, minor improvement works and community involvement programmes together with the assessment of potential future projects.”

Over the next few years other projects included in the Capital Plan will move to construction on a phased basis. These projects include the long awaited works on the N4 Colloney to Castlebaldwin stretch of road and also the Sligo Eastern Garavogue Link Road.