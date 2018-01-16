Snowfall is getting heavier across Leitrim this afternoon

Increasingly heavy snowfall is being reported across Co Leitrim this afternoon.

Manorhamilton

AA Ireland is reporting that road conditions are treacherous around northern parts of the county at the moment, particularly around Manorhamilton due to slush and snow.

Carrick-on-Shannon

Heavy snow is falling in the county town and a light covering is building up on roads. Motorists are advised to slow down.

Mohill

Similar conditions are being seen in Mohill. The latest snowfall is on top snow which fell earlier today and there are icy patches in some areas as a result. Please slow down.

Is there snow in your area? Let us know. Email lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie

Stay safe everyone and please remember to check on your elderly neighbours to ensure they have adequate heating and supplies during these colder evenings.