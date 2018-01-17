Carrick Cineplex selected as a finalist for Best Cinema Experience

A Carrick-on-Shannon business is in the running to secure a top national award.

Carrick Cineplex has been chosen as a finalist in the Best Cinema Experience category at the 2018 Irish Hospitality Awards.

The overall winner will be announced in February.

Carrick Cineplex thanked "all our customers for their continued support" and are asking everyone to "please keep your fingers crossed for us!".

We are crossing our fingers now!