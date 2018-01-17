Gardai investigating break-in at Leitrim business this morning

Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai are investigating a burglary which occurred in the town in the early hours of this morning (January 17, 2018).

Esquires coffee shop at Rosebank Shopping Centre was broken into some time between 4am and 7am.

Thieves smashed a glass door to gain entry to the property before making off with a sum of cash.

The damage to the property this morning.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact them on (071) 9650510.