More weather warnings have been issued for tonight

Two weather alerts are in place for the region this evening.

A Status Orange Snow-ice warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal but icy conditions will also be seen in neighbouring counties to a lesser extent.

The warning comes into action from 6pm this afternoon (January 17) and remains valid until 12pm tomorrow, Thursday, January 18. An Atlantic depression will cross Ireland this evening and early tonight bringing a spell of snow on its northern flank. This will be followed by scattered snow showers later in the night and Thursday. At present, the main risk of appreciable accumulations is limited to Ulster but this could change as the evening progresses so please stay up to date with weather alerts.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into effect for Connacht, Munster and Leinster from 5pm this afternoon. Met Éireann say winds of 50 to 65km/h are likely with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in many counties. Winds may temporarily exceed these values in exposed Atlantic coastal fringes for a time this evening. There is an increased risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of the high seas, strong winds and the low pressure so please stay away from low lying coastal areas.