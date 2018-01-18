Sleet, snow, hail, heavy showers, bright spells and thunder.... what is going on with the weather?

Today, Thursday, January 18, 2018, will be a cold, blustery day. While there will be periods of bright spells there will also be, what else, periods of heavy showers with some of hail and thunder thrown in for good measure.

As if we haven't seen enough of it, Met Éireann say some of the showers will fall as sleet or snow over higher ground. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. So essentially it will be very cold again today, wrap up well!