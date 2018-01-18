Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning remains in place until 12pm Friday for Connacht

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice alert warning of a continued risk of scattered snow showers, particularly in Connacht and Ulster.

The alert, issued this morning (Thursday, January 18) is valid until 12pm tomorrow.



Tonight

According to Met Éireann there'll be a mix of clear spells and further showers tonight; some of sleet and snow; especially over higher ground, but some sleet and snow at lower levels too. There'll be some hail and thunder too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost and a risk of icy patches. Winds will be moderate to fresh west to south-westerly, increasing strong and gusty in western coastal parts.