Today is the last day to register for Ireland's first ever Generation Apprenticeship competition

Today, Friday, January 19 is the closing date to register for a unique competition that aims to showcase the creative and technical skills of apprentices.

The ESB sponsored ‘Generation Apprenticeship’ competition which was launched last November will challenge apprentices to construct a three dimensional letter A using craft and other materials. The letter A is at the centre of an on-going campaign to promote a new generation of Apprenticeships in Ireland and aims to increase the number of Apprentices in Ireland to 30,000 by 2020.

Employers, further education and training providers and design and production experts are being invited to challenge their apprentices to construct large scale 3D versions of the Generation Apprenticeship “A” brand using craft and other materials. Registration to take part in the competition closes this today and interested applicants can enter by completing a short entry form available on www.apprenticeship.ie. Following registration, entrants will be invited to a workshop in February with final entries due to be submitted by March 30, 2018.

The competition aims to highlight the importance and value of apprenticeships as a route to skills development in 21st century Ireland. It will also highlight the strong tradition of craft-based apprenticeships and the new industries in which apprenticeships are now available, including advanced manufacturing, engineering, finance and hospitality. While the competition is for apprentices, there is an opportunity to draw on design and production expertise to support the apprentice team in designing and constructing the A entry.

Key industry bodies, employers and further education and training partners, alongside Ireland’s Apprenticeship Council, SOLAS, the HEA and the Department of Education and Skills are collaboratively leading the vision for Ireland's next generation apprenticeships as part of the Government's commitment to expand apprenticeship and traineeship provision in Ireland by 2020.

Further information is available here.