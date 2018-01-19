INHFA are holding a meeting on forestry in Carrick-on-Shannon this evening

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) are holding their Forestry and Environmental Conference in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Friday, January 19 at 8pm.

A spokesperson for the INHFA said that “startling facts and figures” will be provided by researchers at the event.

With the issue of planting, especially in Co Leitrim, proving especially topical at the moment, this meeting is sure to generate a lot of comment and, most importantly, debate. Only last week a number of Leitrim's county councillors said they believed that 50% of available land has already been planted in Co Leitrim.

Irish MEPs, Marian Harkin and Mairead McGuinness, have both stressed the need for further discussions in local communities with regard to forestry. This week MEP Harkin said one European official has “described Leitrim as a national sacrifice zone for Sitka spruce and I fully agree with this sentiment.”

Local politicians and MEPs are expected to attend this Friday's meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon and members of the public and the farming community are encourage to attend.