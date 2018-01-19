Hunt NS, Mohill take part in Science Fair for first time

Pictured above are students from Mohill's Hunt National School, Isabel Reynolds, Elliott Whiteman and Eoghan Duignan, sixth class pupils with their Bird Watching Project.

This year, for the first time, pupils of Hunt National School presented a science project at the BT Science Fair in the RDS.



The project which investigated which species of garden bird visits the most gardens in Leitrim involved all the pupils and their families. Everyone was busy watching the birds in their garden. The robin, blackbird and chaffinch proved to be the top three species.



Well done to the pupils of Hunt NS's 5th and 6th class who presented the project in the RDS, Dublin.