Plenty of rain today but temperatures will remain mild

Mostly cloudy at first today with a few patches of mist and drizzle. It will then be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud, sunny intervals and just isolated light showers. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 8 and 10 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.



Tonight

Showery rain will move in from the Atlantic early in the night but rainfall amounts will be fairly small. Some patches of mist and drizzle also. Rain will become heavy and persistent for a time before dawn. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.