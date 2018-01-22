Deadline extended for community food growing grant applications for Energia Get Ireland Growing fund

Due to the phenomenal response to the Energia Get Ireland Growing, the deadline has been extended until the this Friday, January 26.

Grants of between €500 and €5,000 are available and will be awarded to 86 community groups across the island of Ireland to energise food growing projects.

Karen O’Donohoe, Campaign Patron and GIY Head of Community Development says, “We are delighted to hear from hundreds of groups eager to apply to the fund. Realising how many groups are interested in the Energia Get Ireland Growing fund we want to make sure everybody gets the opportunity to get his or her application in for this brilliant community-empowering initiative. That’s why we’ve added on a week for groups to get their applications in. But get your skates on! We still need to read all those applications and pick the awardees, so we definitely won’t be extending it any further.”

In 2017, over 600 applications were received, and 85 groups were awarded funding. This year the fund has increased to fund to €75,000, thanks to Energia, and one group will be awarded a €5,000 grant. This prize is in conjunction with the RTE Today Show and the finalists and winners will have the opportunity to sit on the red couch with Maura and Daithi and tell the country about their amazing food growing project. Could it be you?

For anyone applying, the process couldn’t be simpler. Just go to WWW.GIY.IE and fill in a simple application form and telling us about your project. For the Today Show application of €5,000 submit a short video about your project and the people involved. Upload the video to social media and include a link to it in your application form. And don’t forget to tag @EnergiaGIG!

Apply now at www.giy.ie