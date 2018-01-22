The Angler's Rest & The Dock shortlisted for Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year award

Carrick-on-Shannon's The Dock and Kinlough's The Angler's Rest have been shortlisted for the prestigious title of Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year.

Announcing the shortlist in the various categories, the Irish Music Rights Organisation CLG (IMRO) confirmed that the tenth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 20 at IMRO HQ in Dublin.

The annual awards celebrate the dedication and passion of those who work in Ireland’s live music venues, providing the public with an exceptional live music experience on a weekly basis.

More than 11,500 IMRO members considered hundreds of venues across the country for the shortlist. Venues were judged on their commitment to providing the core elements that make for a great live music venue – atmosphere, sound and lighting, staging, diversity of programming and importantly, the staff and management of each venue. IMRO members also voted on Ireland’s music festivals, delivering a shortlist of their top ten festivals.

Live music venues and festivals play a vital role in the music industry in Ireland, giving international and homegrown artists a platform to engage with fans and build new audiences. They also play a central role in urban and rural communities across the country, providing a social gathering space for varied audiences, and contributing hugely to the domestic economy.

At the ceremony in IMRO HQ in Dublin on February 20th, awards will be presented to the leading live music venue in each of the following regions: Dublin, Leinster (excluding Dublin), Connacht, Munster and Ulster (Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan). The IMRO Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award and a special Outstanding Contribution to Live Music Award will also be presented on the night. Performances on the night will come from leading emerging acts Le Boom and Chasing Abbey, with an additional act to be announce soon.

One overall award will be presented to the IMRO National Live Music Venue of the Year. This award is decided upon by the public, who vote for their live music venue of the year from the combined shortlist of all the regions.

To votes for either of the Leitrim venues simply click here.

We've been shortlisted for the Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year in the @IMROireland Awards 2017. A good live venue is only good because audiences come & make the atmosphere & you have come in record numbers so thanks and dogive us a vote if you have time. @LeitrimToday https://t.co/kbgW2zRD82 — The Dock (@thedockarts) January 22, 2018

IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year 2017 Shortlist

IMRO Dublin Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Vicar Street, Dublin 8

Whelan’s, Dublin 2

The Olympia Theatre, Dublin 2

The Grand Social, Dublin 1

The Workman’s Club, Dublin 2

IMRO Rest of Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Wexford Arts Centre

The Set Theatre, Kilkenny

The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow

TLT Theatre, Drogheda, Co. Louth

IMRO Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Róisín Dubh, Galway

Matt Molloy’s, Westport, Co Mayo

Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

The Angler’s Rest, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The Dock, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim

IMRO Munster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Connolly’s of Leap, Co. Cork

Coughlan’s, Cork

Kenny’s Bar, Lahinch, Co. Clare

Kazbar, Waterford

Mike The Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry

IMRO Ulster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017

Mc Kenna’s Bar, Monaghan

Hotel Kilmore, Cavan

The Chasin’ Bull, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Leo’s Tavern, Donegal

An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

IMRO Music Festival of the Year 2017

Electric Picnic

Body & Soul

St. Patrick’s Festival

Indiependence

Galway International Arts Festival

Forbidden Fruit

Life Festival

Live at Iveagh Gardens

Sea Sessions

Longitude

IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2017

Other Voices

Daytripper

Canalaphonic

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

BD Festival

Sligo Live

Sounds From A Safe Harbour

Another Love Story

Hard Working Class Heroes

Kilkenny Trad Fest

Vantastival

IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award 2017

Vicar Street

National Concert Hall

The Grand Social

The Olympia Theatre

Electric Picnic

Other Voices

Body & Soul

Coughlan’s, Cork

The Set Theatre

Longitude