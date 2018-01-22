IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards
The Angler's Rest & The Dock shortlisted for Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year award
Carrick-on-Shannon's The Dock and Kinlough's The Angler's Rest have been shortlisted for the prestigious title of Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year.
Announcing the shortlist in the various categories, the Irish Music Rights Organisation CLG (IMRO) confirmed that the tenth IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 20 at IMRO HQ in Dublin.
The annual awards celebrate the dedication and passion of those who work in Ireland’s live music venues, providing the public with an exceptional live music experience on a weekly basis.
More than 11,500 IMRO members considered hundreds of venues across the country for the shortlist. Venues were judged on their commitment to providing the core elements that make for a great live music venue – atmosphere, sound and lighting, staging, diversity of programming and importantly, the staff and management of each venue. IMRO members also voted on Ireland’s music festivals, delivering a shortlist of their top ten festivals.
Live music venues and festivals play a vital role in the music industry in Ireland, giving international and homegrown artists a platform to engage with fans and build new audiences. They also play a central role in urban and rural communities across the country, providing a social gathering space for varied audiences, and contributing hugely to the domestic economy.
At the ceremony in IMRO HQ in Dublin on February 20th, awards will be presented to the leading live music venue in each of the following regions: Dublin, Leinster (excluding Dublin), Connacht, Munster and Ulster (Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan). The IMRO Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year, IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award and a special Outstanding Contribution to Live Music Award will also be presented on the night. Performances on the night will come from leading emerging acts Le Boom and Chasing Abbey, with an additional act to be announce soon.
One overall award will be presented to the IMRO National Live Music Venue of the Year. This award is decided upon by the public, who vote for their live music venue of the year from the combined shortlist of all the regions.
To votes for either of the Leitrim venues simply click here.
We've been shortlisted for the Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year in the @IMROireland Awards 2017. A good live venue is only good because audiences come & make the atmosphere & you have come in record numbers so thanks and dogive us a vote if you have time. @LeitrimToday https://t.co/kbgW2zRD82— The Dock (@thedockarts) January 22, 2018
IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year 2017 Shortlist
IMRO Dublin Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
Vicar Street, Dublin 8
Whelan’s, Dublin 2
The Olympia Theatre, Dublin 2
The Grand Social, Dublin 1
The Workman’s Club, Dublin 2
IMRO Rest of Leinster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
Wexford Arts Centre
The Set Theatre, Kilkenny
The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth
Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow
TLT Theatre, Drogheda, Co. Louth
IMRO Connacht Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
Róisín Dubh, Galway
Matt Molloy’s, Westport, Co Mayo
Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
The Angler’s Rest, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim
The Dock, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim
IMRO Munster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
Connolly’s of Leap, Co. Cork
Coughlan’s, Cork
Kenny’s Bar, Lahinch, Co. Clare
Kazbar, Waterford
Mike The Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry
IMRO Ulster Live Music Venue of the Year 2017
Mc Kenna’s Bar, Monaghan
Hotel Kilmore, Cavan
The Chasin’ Bull, Bundoran, Co. Donegal
Leo’s Tavern, Donegal
An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
IMRO Music Festival of the Year 2017
Electric Picnic
Body & Soul
St. Patrick’s Festival
Indiependence
Galway International Arts Festival
Forbidden Fruit
Life Festival
Live at Iveagh Gardens
Sea Sessions
Longitude
IMRO Small Music Festival of the Year 2017
Other Voices
Daytripper
Canalaphonic
West Cork Chamber Music Festival
BD Festival
Sligo Live
Sounds From A Safe Harbour
Another Love Story
Hard Working Class Heroes
Kilkenny Trad Fest
Vantastival
IMRO Tech Crew of the Year Award 2017
Vicar Street
National Concert Hall
The Grand Social
The Olympia Theatre
Electric Picnic
Other Voices
Body & Soul
Coughlan’s, Cork
The Set Theatre
Longitude
