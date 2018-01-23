Roscommon Senator nominated as Irish Delegate to Council of Europe

Roscommon Maura Hopkins has been nominated as Irish Delegate to Council of Europe.

Senator Hopkins stated “I am delighted to have been nominated by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as one of the Irish Delegates to the Council of Europe. This is important work in terms of engaging with European colleagues to ensure Ireland's interests are fully understood particularly in light of Brexit."

Senator Hopkins stated that she is "also a member of the Culture, Science, Education and Media Committee".

Speaking in Strasbourg earlier this week, Senator Hopkins also congratulated her colleague Senator Joe O’Reilly who was elected Vice-President of the Council of Europe on Monday last.

Senator Hopkins said that “Senator Joe O’Reilly has strong Roscommon links, I believe that he will do an excellent job in this new role and I will be working closely with him”.

Senator Hopkins concluded “I look forward to continuing my additional responsibilities on the Council of Europe along with my Seanad work.”